In October, Tesla improved local retail sales and export of electric cars produced at the Giga Shanghai plant, including a new export record.

Last month, the total Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla volume (retail sales in China and export) amounted to 71,704 units - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data - which is in line with the previous report.

This result is almost 32% better than a year ago and so far the best first month of a quarter.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries.

It's expected that Tesla will have a pretty strong end of the year in China, but it's very difficult to forecast anything for 2023.

During the first nine months of the year, the total volume reached 554,778 (up 89% year-over-year).

According to the CPCA, Tesla's cumulative wholesale volume from the Tesla Giga Shanghai is now over 1.1 million, including roughly 678,000 in the past 12 months.

Sales in China

The report indicates that last month, local sales in China amounted to 17,200 (up 25% year-over-year), which is not bad for the first month of a quarter.

Tesla MIC retail sales in China are usually the highest in the final month of a quarter (the first half of a quarter is usually focused on export).

On the other hand, the growth rate is slowing down. Tesla recently lowered the prices of the Model 3 and Model Y in China and is experimenting with some additional incentives to increase local sales. Considering that the 11,088 CNY (about $1,500) subsidy will be gone by the end of the year, there should be no shortage of customers in November and December.

So far this year, in China, Tesla sold over 335,000 MIC electric cars (up 54% year-over-year).

Export

According to the report, last month 54,504 Tesla MIC cars were exported (up 34% year-over-year), which is the best monthly result ever. This is a true sign that Giga Shanghai is an export hub.

Tesla usually exports the highest number of cars in the first month of a quarter, and then a substantial number of cars also in the second month of a quarter.

The CPCA says that over 219,000 Tesla MIC cars were exported so far this year. Mostly to Europe, we guess.

Models

Tesla offers two MIC models - Model 3 and Model Y (both in various versions). The Tesla Model 3 wholesale (retail sales in China plus export) amounted to 30,216, while the Tesla Model Y noted 41,488.

Retail sales data for individual models (sales in China) for the past month are not yet available.