New passenger car registrations in Spain increased in October for the third consecutive month, to 67,604 (up 12% year-over-year). However, the market situation is still challenging as the number of new registrations during the first ten months of the year, decreased by 6.5% year-over-year to 681,513.
Meanwhile, plug-in electric car sales continue their uninterrupted growth, but at a very slow rate.
According to EnergyTransition Fan, some 6,755 new plug-in electric cars were registered in October (up 2% year-over-year), which is 10.0% of the market.
The result could be better, but plug-in hybrids noted a 5% decline to 3,986. All-electric cars are expanding at noticeably higher rates than PHEVs this year, including 15% in October to 2,769.
Stats for the month:
- BEVs: 2,769 (up 15%, at 4.1% market share)
- PHEVs: 3,986 (down 5%, at 5.9% market share)
- Total: 6,755 (up 2%, at 10.0% market share)
New passenger plug-in car registrations in Spain – October 2022
So far this year, more than 63,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered in Spain. Most are plug-in hybrids.
Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:
- BEVs: 24,495 (up 39%, at 3.6% market share)
- PHEVs: 38,571 (up 13%, at 5.7% market share)
- Total: 63,066 (up 22%, at 9.3% market share)
It's worth noting that recently the cumulative number of all-electric cars registered in Spain exceeded 100,000.
Brands and models
Tesla (3,355), Kia (2,242) and Hyundai (1,815) are the three top brands by the number of plug-in electric car sales in Spain so far this year.
In terms of the most popular all-electric models, we can see the strengthening of the Tesla Model 3 at the top as well as Fiat 500 electric and Kia Niro EV on the podium.
The Tesla Model Y is advancing its position and already joined the top five with over 1,000 units.
Top 10 BEVs in Spain - YTD:
- Tesla Model 3 - 2,341
- Fiat 500 electric - 1,598
- Kia Niro EV - 1,433
- Citroën e-C4 - 1,215
- Tesla Model Y - 1,007
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 925
- MINI Cooper SE - 876
- Dacia Spring - 825
- Kia EV6 - 792
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 779
Hat Tip to Luis at #EnergyTransition Fan!
About this article