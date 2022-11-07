New passenger car registrations in Spain increased in October for the third consecutive month, to 67,604 (up 12% year-over-year). However, the market situation is still challenging as the number of new registrations during the first ten months of the year, decreased by 6.5% year-over-year to 681,513.

Meanwhile, plug-in electric car sales continue their uninterrupted growth, but at a very slow rate.

According to EnergyTransition Fan, some 6,755 new plug-in electric cars were registered in October (up 2% year-over-year), which is 10.0% of the market.

The result could be better, but plug-in hybrids noted a 5% decline to 3,986. All-electric cars are expanding at noticeably higher rates than PHEVs this year, including 15% in October to 2,769.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 2,769 (up 15%, at 4.1% market share)

PHEVs: 3,986 (down 5%, at 5.9% market share)

Total: 6,755 (up 2%, at 10.0% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Spain – October 2022

So far this year, more than 63,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered in Spain. Most are plug-in hybrids.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 24,495 (up 39%, at 3.6% market share)

PHEVs: 38,571 (up 13%, at 5.7% market share)

Total: 63,066 (up 22%, at 9.3% market share)

It's worth noting that recently the cumulative number of all-electric cars registered in Spain exceeded 100,000.

Brands and models

Tesla (3,355), Kia (2,242) and Hyundai (1,815) are the three top brands by the number of plug-in electric car sales in Spain so far this year.

In terms of the most popular all-electric models, we can see the strengthening of the Tesla Model 3 at the top as well as Fiat 500 electric and Kia Niro EV on the podium.

The Tesla Model Y is advancing its position and already joined the top five with over 1,000 units.

Top 10 BEVs in Spain - YTD:

Tesla Model 3 - 2,341 Fiat 500 electric - 1,598 Kia Niro EV - 1,433 Citroën e-C4 - 1,215 Tesla Model Y - 1,007 Hyundai Kona Electric - 925 MINI Cooper SE - 876 Dacia Spring - 825 Kia EV6 - 792 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 779

Hat Tip to Luis at #EnergyTransition Fan!