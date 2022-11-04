Turkish EV startup Togg started production of its first electric vehicle, the C SUV, at its new Togg Technology Campus in Gemlik, Turkey last week.

Construction of the factory began on July 18, 2020 and its grand opening took place on October 29, 2022, the 99th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic, in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Turkey's national carmaker is targeting a production of 17,000-18,000 electric vehicles in the coming year and anticipates that annual capacity will grow tenfold at full capacity.

"When the Togg Gemlik Facility reaches its full capacity, 175,000 vehicles will be produced here annually. Around 4,300 people will be employed directly and 20,000 people indirectly. One million vehicles will be produced here until 2030, which will contribute over $50 billion to our national income and $7 billion to reducing our surplus deficit." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

The President, who placed the first order for the Pininfarina-designed compact electric SUV, added that Togg and "a leading company in the world" will make lithium-ion batteries in a new factory to be built right next to the vehicle plant. That company is believed to be China's Farasis Energy, which has a joint venture with Togg. He also said that Togg would open 1,000 DC fast-charging stations across the country under its Trugo brand.

Gallery: 2023 Togg C SUV production start ceremony in Gemlik, Turkey

13 Photos

While Togg describes itself as a global brand with 100 percent Turkish intellectual and industrial property ownership, its electric vehicles will feature essential components like batteries, motors and some electrical systems sourced from abroad.

According to Deutsche Welle, 51 percent of the materials used to build the vehicle will come from Turkey initially, with the localization rate to be increased to 65 in the next few years. Final specifications aren't available yet, but the company previously said that base versions will be single motor RWD with 200 horsepower, with 400-hp dual motor AWD arriving later.

The AWD model is expected to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds, compared to 7.6 seconds for the RWD variant. There will be two battery choices, a smaller one delivering 300 km (186 miles) of range and a larger one offering 500 km (310 miles)—both measured on the NEDC cycle.

At the factory inauguration, Togg announced its sales strategy and showroom network for the first time. The Togg C SUV will have its market launch at the end of the first quarter of 2023, in March, with orders for Turkish customers to open in February. According to reports from Turkish media, the carmaker plans to price its electric SUV from 900,000 Turkish lira (roughly $50,000).

The carmaker will adopt a direct-sales model "in a hybrid structure with a user-oriented approach for the first time in Türkiye" that blends digital and physical experience. The company's stated goal is to provide users with a faster, more effective and more efficient experience.

Togg will launch its first touchpoint in Zorlu Center in Istanbul in November, and plans to add 19 more locations by 2023. "Our after-sales touchpoints will be ready at 20 locations in 7 regions by the time the pre-order period begins," said Togg CEO M. Gürcan Karakaş.