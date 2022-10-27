Although folding bikes are becoming increasingly sophisticated and feature-rich, such qualities may not always be what you're looking for in a pair of wheels centered on practicality and simplicity. Sometimes, you just want to hit the road in comfort and ease and pedal to your destination without worrying about tons of tech features. As such, Oxfo's new OX1 electric folding bike could be just the right bike for you.

The OX1 has a unibody frame made of magnesium alloy and weighs under 16.5 kilograms when the battery is included. Not only is the bike lightweight, but it is also remarkably small when folded, making it simple to stow even under your desk at work and carry on a bus or train. We don't yet know all the specifications of the e-bike, but when the OX1 launches on Indiegogo, we'll have all the information we need.

What is known so far is that the OX1 has a torque sensor, a replaceable battery that is built into the seat post, and a rear suspension system to make riding more comfortable. The bike's maximum range per charge is about 84 miles, and you can pick between a 6.4Ah or a 7Ah Samsung lithium battery. You've probably also noticed how basic the bike is. The top tube and down tube of its straightforward folding frame are one piece, and the rear half of the frame is a swingarm similar to a motorcycle's. Additionally, this adds stiffness, enabling Oxfo to make the bike as small as possible.

It has a rear hub motor and multiple riding modes, including sport mode and power assist mode, for improved performance. From the small LCD on the handlebars, you can toggle modes, as well as view your battery status. Apart from that, the OX1 is rather basic and lacks fancy tech features like GPS, smartphone connection, or a mobile app. Furthermore, you're limited to a single gear ratio since it is devoid of any gears at all. Fortunately, you'll have that electric motor to assist you while you ascend incline hills.

At this point, you're probably wondering how much this bike costs. At the moment, Oxfo hasn't released pricing yet, so we'll have to keep on waiting. This will arguably be the most crucial aspect, as there are tons of super affordable, super practical e-bikes on the market. Oxfo has already setup the OX1's Indiegogo page, so be sure to check back every now and then to see if any updates have been posted.

Gallery: Oxfo OX1 Folding Electric Bike