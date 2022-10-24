Hit The Road In Retro Style With Desikinio’s Classic E-Bike

Nowadays, e-bikes have become more than just an alternative means of transportation. More and more, these electric two-wheelers have become lifestyle choices, fashion statements, and recreational vehicles. As such, manufacturers are now pushing the envelope in terms of design, rolling out stylish two-wheelers that retain the practicality of an e-bike, at least most of the time.

Take for example, Desikinio, a European e-bike company that opened its doors back in 2017. The brand seeks to set itself apart from other manufacturers thanks to its unique styling and high quality finish integrated with cutting-edge technology. More specifically, Desikinio has a range of retro-styled e-bikes called the Classic. Under the Classic model range, two versions are available: Single-Speed and Pinion.

Before diving into the specifics of each model, let’s first take a look at the Classic’s styling. Available in two options—Standard, which features a step-over frame, and Comfort, which has a step-through frame, the Classic boasts minimalist styling. The Single-Speed version, as the name suggests, doesn’t have any external gears, and makes use of a belt drive to offer a quiet and maintenance-free ride. Furthermore, it tips the scales at 13.3 kilograms sans any optional accessories such as racks and fenders.

Meanwhile, the Pinion version is equipped with either a C1.6 standard or an extra C1.9 or C1.12 Pinion gearbox, with the setup tuned for use in e-bikes. You can change gears using the quick grip shifter integrated into the leather grips. The e-bike weighs 15.1 kilograms when fully equipped.

Performance-wise, both versions of the Classic are powered by a MAHLE ebikemotion M1 hub motor. With a maximum range of about 62 miles in optimum riding conditions, the motor can propel the bike to a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour with pedal assist. Furthermore, it has a pedal-assist sensor allowing the motor to provide consistent and natural pedal assist. Desikinio claims that the battery, which is a 250-Wh, 7-Ah unit, can be charged in around two to three hours.

Other tech amenities include Bluetooth connectivity and a dedicated mobile app from MAHLE called the MySmartBike app. Through the app, ride information and stats can be monitored. You can also fine tune the bike’s settings according to your preferences through the app. As for pricing, this much tech, not to mention style, is by no means cheap. The base price for the Pinion model is $5,344 USD, while the slightly more affordable Single-Speed version retails for $4,275 USD.