Say Hello To Rad Power’s New City-Focused Electric Bike Range

Rad Power Bikes is transforming how the world views transportation one e-bike at a time, propelled by 15 years of expertise. With more than 450,000 users worldwide, the business is dedicated to improving personal mobility by delivering the power of electric bikes to communities. Additionally, it distributes directly to clients, eliminating the need to worry about markups and third-party merchants and distributors.

Kicking things off is the RadMission, a simple yet efficient city-focused e-bike. With a 500W motor and a 500Wh battery, the RadMission has a range of 20 to 40 miles when using the throttle or a pedal assist. It is capable of a top speed of 20 miles per hour. Although it doesn't have any suspension at all, a shifter, or a kickstand, it is nonetheless designed for city dwellers or commuters and includes all the essentials you'll need for your trip. There are two versions: high-step and mid-step, allowing riders of all shapes and sizes to confidently swing a leg over the RadMission.

Meanwhile, the RadCity line of e-bikes could be the best option for those of you seeking a more sophisticated riding experience. Thanks to a hub-mounted direct drive 750W motor, the top speed of the RadCity 3 Step-Thru and RadCity 4 High-Step is set at 20 miles per hour. They also have added features like fenders, suspension, a multi-speed gearbox, and an LCD screen so you can stay updated on important riding information. Additionally, Rad Power promises a range of more than 45 miles on a single charge.

Last but definitely not least, the RadRover 6 Plus, which is the top model in Rad Power's line of urban electric bicycles. It is offered in two variations, High Step and Step-Thru, much like the other bikes. This e-bike with fat tires has hydraulic disc brakes, a 7-speed drivetrain, and dual displays. It performs similarly to RadCity versions, with a 750W motor and a range of about 45 miles.

These powerful, technologically advanced e-bikes are now up to $700 cheaper, making them considerably more affordable for many commuters. The promotion will run through the end of October, or while supplies last. It's important to note that the offer is only accessible to customers residing in the U.S.

Gallery: Say Hello To Rad Power’s New City-Focused Electric Bike Range