BMW is making a bold statement launching the XM performance plug-in hybrid SUV as its flagship model to celebrate the M division’s 50th anniversary. It is the first ever full-M PHEV, but just like the rest of the current M lineup, there will be more than one flavor to choose from.

For its regular M models, BMW offers a choice of standard or spiced up Competition model. For the XM, the automaker still has the same approach (of offering more than one variant) but it has ditched the Competition moniker in favor of “Label Red,” which makes it sound like some sort of fashion accessory.

And if you look at the new photo of the XM Label Red shown by BMW M on its official Instagram page, it would appear the vehicle already has its own accessories. We are referring to the very visible red surrounds for the twin kidney grille (including around the small XM badge), as well as around the XM’s side windows.

It also has unique wheels with red accents to tie everything in and it looks like the kind of vehicle that will draw a lot of looks when it drives down the road. BMW didn’t show a photo of the XM Label Red’s interior, but we presume the red theme is carried over inside - there’s a good chance you will be able to specify matching red upholstery.

BMW is clearly not shying away from offering bold leather colors inside, as I discovered when climbing aboard an XM with a striking blue interior at a BMW press event. Picture the interior in the photos above, but in all red.

The Label Red will have more than just cosmetic differences, though. BMW will increase the combined power output from its twin-turbocharged V8 and electric motor from 644 horsepower to 738 horsepower; torque goes up from 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) to 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). With the performance increase, the manufacturer will surely make changes to the Label Red’s suspension system, and it may also feature upgraded brakes and tires.