Next month Volvo plans unveil the electric successor to the XC90, which in its two generations has become a real institution, easily the most famous modern Volvo. The XC90’s EV successor will be called EX90 and while its design isn’t going to be especially flamboyant (we’ve already seen it via the patent images below), it will have many unique characteristics that will make it stand out.

One of these traits, according to the manufacturer, will be sustainability. It recently published a video explaining what it did to make the EX90’s interior as sustainable as possible, while also keeping it luxurious and unquestionably Scandinavian in its design, instantly recognizable as a Volvo interior.

The video is hosted by Cecilia Stark, Senior Design Manager at Volvo, who notes that with with EX90, the manufacturer will continue to distance itself from what it calls “traditional luxury.” She explains that

We’ve chosen materials based on our values. These choices leave behind old-fashioned automotive luxury and express our Scandinavian foundations. With the Volvo EX90 we take customer well-being as a design starting point.

It doesn’t sound like buyers will be allowed to mix and match when it comes to configuring the vehicle’s interior. Several “room” configurations will be offered for the EX90, basically themed interior appearance packs that are meant to group upholstery and trim types for the best possible visual effect.

Volvo also wants to emphasize a connection to nature in this vehicle by offering upholstery options sourced from renewable sources. The faux leather that will be offered, for instance, is made out of recycled plastic bottles and local pine resin, while the fabric on the seats comes from locally sourced wool.

All added up, an EX90 will feature about 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of recycled and bio-based materials. Even the wood used throughout the interior is certified by the FSC (Forest Stewardship Council), which means it is sourced from responsibly managed forests.

The Volvo EX90 will be unveiled on November 9 and it will go on sale around the world in early 2023.