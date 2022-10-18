Have you ever dreamed of riding your bike in the water? I mean, sure, Jet Skis exist, and are tons of fun, but they’re bulky, and require quite a bit of effort to bring around, not to mention, store. Now, what if you could have a more portable version of a personal watercraft, and one that’s electric-powered at that. Well, the Manta5 Hydrofoiler SL3 could be just the vehicle for you.

As its name suggests, the Hydrofoiler SL3 is classified as a hydrofoil bike, and operates in a very similar manner as a pedal-assisted e-bike, except for the fact that it’s ridden on water and not on land. Manta5 ascertains that it’s incredibly easy to ride, thanks to its user-friendly engineering and approachable design. On top of that, it’s easy to assemble and disassemble, allowing you to carry it in your car on your way to the beach or water park.

Now, just looking at the images and watching the video, riding the SL3 surely looks exciting, but it also seems really intimidating too. Manta5, however, asserts that learning how to ride the SL3 is as easy as riding a bicycle, and that first-timers can get acquainted with and proficiently ride the SL3 in as quickly as 40 minutes. This is largely thanks to the company’s proprietary “easy launch technology” that automatically keeps the SL3 afloat as you’re mounting it.

Its frame is composed of a monocoque chassis with Fixed Chord foil, keeping the bike upright and afloat even while stationary. It has a trigger throttle that you use to accelerate, and 10 levels of assist depending on your skill level. Powering this ocean-e-bike is a 2,500W electric motor allowing the machine to hit a top speed of 12.4 miles per hour. Battery-wise, the base model packs a 600-Wh battery pack, while the more premium SL3+ and SL3 Pro pack a larger 1,000-Wh power unit.

Keeping you informed is a large digital display that shows you readouts of throttle and assist level, battery status, and range. Furthermore, the SL3 is equipped with a tilt sensor that automatically cuts power to the propeller if it detects a tip over. As for pricing and availability, Manta5 has yet to disclose the price of the Hydrofoiler SL3, however, it’s speculated to retail in the ballpark of around $7,000 to $9,000 USD. Expect the bike to become available early in 2023.