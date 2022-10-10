Bugatti will not launch its first fully electric vehicle until after 2030 according to reports. Instead, the brand will focus on hybrids throughout the 2020s. In an interview with British outlet AutoCar, Bugatti’s design director Achim Anscheidt stated that the automaker was currently "looking at the next step for the hybrid model" and that "everything else is a little too far down the line".

The hybrid model in question will likely be the successor to the mighty Chiron. It's reportedly due in 2027 and could cost in excess of $5 million.

As you may have heard, Bugatti is now part of a joint venture with electric hypercar maker Rimac. Therefore, news that an electric Bugatti is not due for another 10 years or so may come as a surprise to many. After all, in 2021 Mate Rimac stated that within this decade there would be fully electric Bugattis. However, that now looks unlikely. Although AutoCar could not get Bugatti to explicitly confirm that an electric hypercar would not arrive after 2030, deputy design director Frank Heyl said his team was focused only on “this decade, with the hybrid”.

For reference, Bugatti Rimac was formed in November 2021. The deal effectively saw the VW Group remove Bugatti from its portfolio. However, VW will still retain some ownership through its subsidiary Porsche - which holds a 45% stake in the new Bugatti Rimac venture.

Meanwhile, deliveries of the Rimac Nevera are now underway. Dubbed the Concept Two during its prototype phase, the electric hypercar has a 258 mph top speed and can launch from 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds. The 1,914 hp Nevera has been in production since July, with the first example being delivered to 2016 F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg.