This week, we have news on BYD, Wisk Aero, GM, Ford, and Tesla: Our Top EV News for the week of Oct 7, 2022.

BYD picks up Sixt

BYD is getting a big order. Sixt will be purchasing 100,000 electric vehicles from BYD between now and 2028. The plan is for Sixt to initially purchase the Atto 3 SUV and to roll these vehicles out in Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the UK in Q4 2022. Your move Hertz.

Up, Up, and Away

Wisk Aero, a startup company backed up by Boeing, has introduced its sixth-generation aircraft. The autonomous flying Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing or eVTOL. The aircraft features six front rotors with five blades each, six rear rotors with two blades each, and room for up to 4 passengers.

The aircraft can hit speeds of up to 120 knots, has a range of 90 miles, and can fly at altitudes of 2,500-4,000 ft above ground. The company is seeking approval for commercial use from the Federal Aviation Administration. Would you take a ride?

Manufacturer Hot Takes

General Motors will boost EV production. GM posted its highest quarterly sales for its Bolt EV and Bolt EUV with 14,709 vehicles sold. GM plans on bumping Bolt production to 70,000 next year vs. the previously targeted amount of 44,000.

Ford’s electric vehicle sales jumped 92% in Q2. In Q2 2021, Ford sold 7,047 units. In 2022, the company sold 13,498 EVs. The Mustang Mach-E was Ford’s best-selling EV with 9,499 delivered EVs.

Tesla delivered 343,000 vehicles and produced 365,000 EVs during the third quarter, beating the company’s prior records. Tesla produced almost 346,000 Model 3 and Model Y cars in the same period.

