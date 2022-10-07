Honda revealed the exterior and interior design of the all-new 2024 Prologue yesterday, its first all-electric SUV. While the photos speak for themselves, we didn't get to learn anything about the Prologue's GM-sourced Ultium powertrains other than the fact it will be available with all-wheel drive.

The lack of specifications was doubled by ambiguity when it comes to the model's availability across the United States. We say that because of a statement buried at the bottom of the press release that led some people to speculate on social media that the 2024 Prologue might not be available in all 50 states and might be lease-only.

Citing its own research that shows that hybrid-electric customers are among the first to move into full-electric products, Honda noted in the release it would offer customers of the 2023 CR-V hybrid a shorter term, two-year lease in ZEV states when the electrified model comes to market in fall 2022.

"This will enable a customer in targeted markets to easily transition into a Prologue when the new EV launches in 2024. In this way, the company's increasing hybrid sales volume will help grow a future EV customer base."

The bit about the special lease deal in ZEV states led many people to wonder whether the Honda Prologue will only be available in these states.

Gallery: 2024 Honda Prologue

8 Photos

As of August 2022, fourteen states have adopted both California's ZEV program and the LEV standards: Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

We reached out to American Honda Motor to find out whether the Prologue will only be available in ZEV states and whether it will be lease-only. A company spokesman told InsideEVs via email that while it's too early for specific marketing/sale/lease plans for the Prologue, the electric SUV "will be available in significant volume."

"Regional BEV demand and regulations will certainly play a part in where initial deliveries are targeted, but it is our intention to ultimately market the Prologue throughout the United States."

Honda is aware that some markets are naturally stronger for BEVs than others, and will obviously focus on those. That said, the company's approach also realistically considers regulations and government incentives both in ZEV states and under federal GHG rules.

"We know that ZEV states will represent the largest initial demand/volume, which is why the special 2023 CR-V hybrid lease will be targeted there."

To sum things up, the Honda Prologue won't be limited to ZEV states, but the automaker is pretty sure that's where most of the demand will be, so it will naturally prioritize these markets when the electric SUV arrives in 2024.