August brings some positive news from Europe, as the European passenger car market expanded by 3% year-over-year, which is the first year-over-year growth since June 2021.

Nonetheless, the situation remains difficult and even plug-in electric cars are scrambling to see some growth.

According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, over 159,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe in August, which is 2% more than a year ago. The market share amounted to 21%.

It's noteworthy that battery-electric cars were up 12%, which means that the main issue is still falling sales of plug-in hybrids (down 10% in August).

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *99,000 (up 12% year-over-year) and 13% share

PHEVs: about *61,000 (down 10% year-over-year) and 8% share

Total: 159,720 (up 2% year-over-year) and 21% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – August 2022

So far this year, over 1.4 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 20% of the total volume.

BEVs: about *0.87 million and 12% share

PHEVs: about *0.58 million and 8% share

Total: 1,442,876 and 20% share

* estimated from the market share

Top plug-in models

In August, the Tesla Model Y returned to the top of monthly registrations with over 7,000 units, which allowed it to strengthen as #1 for the year.

Strong results were set also by the Volkswagen ID.4 (5,796 - best result so far this year) and its cousin, the Skoda Enyaq iV (4,669).

The Fiat 500 electric this time was off the podium, but over 4,000 units is another solid result, which enables it to get a bit closer to the Tesla Model 3 in the year-to-date standings.

Results last month:

Tesla Model Y - 7,011 Volkswagen ID.4 - 5,796 Skoda Enyaq iV - 4,669 Fiat 500 electric - 4,032 Dacia Spring - 3,784 Volkswagen ID.3 - 3,694 Ford Kuga PHEV - 3,504 Tesla Model 3 - 2,938 Cupra Born - 2,851 Audi Q4 e-tron - 2,839

The top three for the year are the Tesla Model Y, and Tesla Model 3, closely followed by the Fiat 500 electric.

It's expected that September results will bring high-volume deliveries of Tesla models (the last month of a quarter), but we have to wait a few weeks until all the numbers are counted.

Results year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y - 53,997 Tesla Model 3 - 43,575 Fiat 500 electric - 42,225 Volkswagen ID.4 - 34,467 Skoda Enyaq iV - 31,578 Peugeot e-208 - 29,401 Ford Kuga PHEV - 27,629 Dacia Spring - 26,659 Hyundai Kona Electric - 26,378 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 25,899

Top brands and automotive groups

Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):

BMW - 9.1%

Mercedes-Benz - 8.2%

Volkswagen - 7.4%

Tesla - 6.7%

Kia - 6.3%

Audi - 5.8%

Peugeot - 5.6%

Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):