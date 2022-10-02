French automaker Citroën is expected to launch an all-electric version of its C3 hatchback within the next year or so. Laurent Barria, a Citroën branding executive, confirmed an electric C3 is in development. He stated that the upcoming C3 will have a strong emphasis on “accessibility to electric mobility” and will feature plenty of sustainable materials exhibited on the Oli concept car. The next-gen C3 will be the first Citroën to wear the brand's new logo and will most likely be available in mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid guise as well.

Given Citroën is part of the PSA Group, the electric C3 could have the same CMP architecture as the Opel Corsa-e and Peugeot e-208. Both the Corsa-e and e-208 have 50 kWh battery packs and ranges of around 250 miles.

The current-gen C3 has been on sale since 2016 and received a minor facelift in 2020. A popular choice in Europe, the C3 is affordable and offers plenty of practicality. The upcoming electric version should undercut competitors like the Kia Niro EV, however a starting price under €30,000 ($29,410) is unlikely.

As mentioned above, the C3 will take inspiration from the recently revealed Citroen Oli EV Concept. The Oli features a 40 kWh battery pack, has a 68 mph top speed, and can go for a theoretical 258 miles on a single charge. Although the C3 should be significantly more powerful than the Oli and use a larger battery pack, it should carry over several design cues from the concept car.