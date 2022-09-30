This week, we have news on the Fisker Ocean, Faraday Future FF 91, $1.5 Billion from the US government for charging infrastructure, and Solar Trees. Enjoy our top EV News for the week of Sep 30, 2022.

The Good Ocean

The 2022 Mondial de l’Auto in Paris, France will display the all-electric Fisker Ocean. Production of the Fisker Ocean will take place at Magna’s carbon-neutral manufacturing facility in Austria and will begin in November 2022. Deliveries in France will begin in April 2023.

Fisker also plans to launch the Ocean in India and manufacture locally, reducing the company’s production costs. The Ocean will launch in July 2023 in India and a factory will be built within the next few years. We prefer this Ocean this week and hope that everyone is staying safe in Florida and the other areas affected by the hurricane.

The Future?

Faraday Future FF 91 has officially been rated with an EPA range of 381 miles, more than its direct competitor the Model X. The FF 91 is the company’s first EV, and the concept was revealed in 2017. The EV boasts a 142.0-kWh battery pack and will be on sale by 2023 or 2024.

According to Faraday Future, the FF 91 will have three electric motors, 1,050 horsepower, a 2.4-second zero-to-60-mph time, and starting price of around $200,000. The EPA rating will only apply to the Futurist model and will only apply to models built before January 1, 2024. We’re rooting for you, Faraday Future.

50 States+

The Biden Administration approved Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plans for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. All states have access to FY22 and FY23 NEVI formula funding, totaling over $1.5 billion to fund EV chargers and covering 75,000 miles of highway. Costs can be reimbursed for projects such as:

Upgrade of existing and construction of new EV charging infrastructure

Operation and maintenance costs of the charging stations

Installation of on-site electrical service equipment

Community and stakeholder engagement

Workforce development activities

EV charging station signage

Data sharing activities

Related mapping analysis and activities

NEVI formula funding makes $5 billion available over the next 5 years to build a stable charging network.

Solar Tree

With EV adoption rates increasing, the topic of charging always seems to be at the forefront. Is this going to overpower the grid? Are there enough charging stations? When can I charge?

Solar trees just might be the answer to this issue. SolarBotanic Trees, a UK startup, has released a concept using 3D leaf-shaped cells to collect and store energy. Right now, the output is small at only 5-kW, but there is a rapid-charging version in the works. A unique option for charging EVs.

