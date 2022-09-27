Tesla recently announced its drivers in Europe that it would be increasing the price of Supercharging on the continent, citing the significantly higher cost of electricity. The war in Ukraine has had a dramatic effect on world natural gas prices, sending electricity prices soaring in Europe, causing mass protests in many countries, and since Tesla Superchargers get most of their electricity from national grids, they were naturally going to be affected too.

The manufacturer said in the brief message sent to owners via email that “due to increased energy prices, we are adjusting Supercharging prices across Europe.” And the new adjusted prices are already in effect, although some areas have been hit harder than others.

Electrek.com calculated that on average prices have gone up by around 12 cents per kWh, bringing the average price to just under 60 cents per kWh. In Germany, though, the increase is more significant - year-over-year, from 31 cents in late August 2021 to 71 cents today, marking a rise of over 90 percent.

This rate applies to Tesla vehicles only, though, and if you want to charge other EVs at a Supercharger in Europe you can now expect to pay over 80 cents per kWh, up from 70 cents before this latest increase. Tesla is offering a €12,99 monthly subscription for non-Tesla owners and that will bring the price they pay roughly in line with Tesla vehicles.

Similar rate increases have also reportedly affected all major charging networks in Europe. For instance, Dutch company Allego, which operates over 750 chargers in Germany, will be upping the price per kWh to 85 cents, although like Tesla (and pretty much all other charging network operators in Europe) it is also offering a subscription that lowers the cost.

The cost of driving an electric vehicle on the Old Continent will match ICE vehicles soon if prices continue to grow at this rate, especially in Germany, and maybe in some places it already has. However, you can still get a cheaper cost per mile in an EV in Europe, especially if you don’t rely on public charging networks and instead charge at home at off-peak hours.