The Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T are both electric pickup trucks. They both have lively acceleration, impressive electric driving range, and roomy accommodations. However, they're quite different in a number of ways, and it's almost certain that one will suit you much better than the other.

The F-150 Lightning has a much lower starting price, at around $40,000. However, as soon as you step up a trim level and opt for the Extended Range battery, you're looking at ~$81,000, which is more than the R1T's $73,000 price.

In terms of use case, both trucks are more than capable enough for towing and hauling, and they'll hold their own off the road. That said, the R1T is the better choice for adventures thanks to its higher ground clearance, quad-motor system, and adaptive air suspension, along with the fact that it's basically designed for Overlanding. Meanwhile, the Lightning is simply a traditional truck with a futuristic powertrain, and its larger size and bigger bed make it more practical for use as a work truck.

Zac and Jesse from the YouTube channel Now You Know take an in-depth look at these electric trucks to see how they compare in categories that are important to truck owners. They actually have the trucks on hand, so they can walk around them, sit inside, go over technology features, etc.

Categories for comparison include bed access, frunk access and size, rear-seat space, overall storage, spare tire, glass roof, power outlets, sound system, front-seat small item storage, and air conditioning.

While you may already know which electric truck you like the most, there are probably some details here that you weren't aware of. If you're considering placing an order on a Rivian R1T or Ford F-150 Lightning, be sure to watch the video to see all of the valuable comparisons.

Once you've checked out the video, let us know which electric truck is your favorite, and why? Have you placed an order on either of these EVs? If not, what's your vehicle of choice?