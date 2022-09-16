Urban Drivestyle’s UNI MK Offers Rugged And Practical Urban Mobility

As much as electric bikes are practical, fun to ride, and most of the time, very affordable, more discerning e-cyclists will undoubtedly prefer a stylish two-wheeler—one that sets itsef apart from the barebones, bottom-dollar electrics. One such company that’s known for injecting unique, sometimes retro-inspired style into its products is Urban Drivestyle, with its hip and chic electric two-wheelers.

The goal of German e-mobility company Urban Drivestyle, which is expanding quickly, is to offer e-bikes and e-scooters that are as flexible and usable as possible. In addition, the company emphasizes the lifestyle component of mobility and makes sure that its products are stylish, functional, and reasonably priced. A small group of Berlin-based e-bike aficionados make up the startup. Because of its localized manufacturing, it's able to respond swiftly to any new, developing trends. It also keeps in close contact with its clients so that it can see and hear their comments and act upon them as soon as possible.

The UNI Moke (later renamed UNI MK) was created after launching a crowdfunding campaign in 2017. The five variants of the UNI MK series—BareBone, Courier, Street Tracker, STX, and Urban—are each slightly different from the others and provide a range of utilities. The MK is an electric moped-style fatbike that weighs about 34 kilograms thanks to its Chromoly steel frame. It has 20-inch balloon tires that are designed to take most of the impact from commuting through cities. In addition to its retro-inspired styling, it's a pretty practical machine, too. With a payload capacity of 150 kilograms, you can transport lots of gear and equipment.

A 250 W brushless rear hub motor drives the rear wheel, and incorporates a torque sensor in the bottom bracket. This ensures optimum assistance, providing a more natural pedal feel. Urban Drivestyle claims up to 62 miles of range with the Samsung 920 Wh lithium-ion battery, which can be charged in as little as a few hours. A 7-speed drivetrain has also been fitted to improve the overall riding experience. Depending on the trim level, the UNI MK series sells for anywhere between €3,600 ($3,617 USD) and €4,100 ($4,120 USD), but the price may rise fast if you start adding upgrades. The models come in your choice of Olive, Red, or Black.