Bianchi’s New e-Arcadex Seeks To Dominate The E-Grave Bike Segment

Over the last decade or so, gravel bikes have taken the cycling scene by storm. Offering some of the versatility of a mountain bike with the lightweight, roadgoing capabilities of a road bike, gravel bikes served as a happy medium for cyclists looking for an in-betweener. However, these days, gravel bikes have taken on a life of their own, and for some cyclists—myself included—are much preferred over traditional road bikes.

In the world of electric bikes, meanwhile, it can be argued that gravel bikes are even more popular than road bikes, simply due to their added touch of versatility. Nevertheless, the gravel bike continues its evolution in the advent of electrification, and more and more exciting options have begun to pop up in the market. Now, it’s no surprise that most e-gravel bikes are performance-oriented machines meant to appeal to sporty cyclists. We previously talked about MV Agusta’s newest offering, and now, Bianchi, one of the pioneers in the world of cycling, has released its newest model to serve as the brand's flagship electric gravel bike.

The Bianchi e-Arcadex, the company's newest flagship e-gravel bike, has recently been added to its growing array of high-end e-bikes. The e-Arcadex was built on a full carbon frame with geometry that, according to the manufacturer, ensures you can cycle comfortably over some of the roughest, most technical terrain. In further detail, the new gravel e-bike has eyelets for mounting racks, fenders, or other equipment, and it can ride on tires up to 700x45c in width. The e-Arcadex is more than eager to embark on camping trips and multi-day adventures since it has the capacity to carry up to 20 kilograms of additional luggage on the frame.

A powerful 85Nm, 250-watt Bosch Performance Line CX mid-drive motor provides the power. Although that motor is rated for 250W of continuous power, it is widely known to produce peak power in excess of 500W. To provide easy access to ride information like speed, power level, and battery charge, the Bosch drivetrain includes a Kiox color display positioned on the handlebars. A 500 Wh battery is built into the downtube, and is readily removable for off-bike charging. Bianchi claims that charging takes four hours, and that a fully charged battery has a range of 71 miles, presumably in optimal riding conditions.

The powertrain is powered by a 13-speed Campagnolo EP EKAR shifter, which also connects with the Campagnolo brake levers to provide the rider quick shifting performance to make the most of the cutting-edge frame and motor. As for pricing and availability, it’s no surprise at all that this much bike will set you back a pretty penny. Starting at 6,249 Euros, or the equivalent of around $6,260 USD, the Bianchi e-Arcadex represents the pinnacle of the brand’s e-bike offerings in the gravel segment.