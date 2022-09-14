New passenger car registrations in France increased in August (after 14 consecutive months of decline), by 3.8% year-over-year to 91,406. It's not yet enough to compensate the previous months, and the year-to-date result remains in the red at 970,933 (down 13.8%).

Good news comes also from the plug-in electric car segment, as all-electric car sales continue to expand.

According to L’Avere-France, last month some 19,920 plug-in vehicles were registered in France (up 10% year-over-year), including 19,082 passenger plug-in cars, which represents 20.9% of the market (vs. 19.8% a year ago).

All-electric car sales amounted to 12,302 (up 24%) and accounted for 13.5% of total new passenger car registrations. In contrast, plug-in hybrids were down 9% year-over-year.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 12,302 (up 24%) at 13.5% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 6,780 (down 9%) at 7.4% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 819 (up 14%) at 4.4% market share

Light commercial PHEVs: 19 (down 39%)

Total plug-ins: 19,920 (up 10%)

Plug-in car sales in France – August 2022

So far this year, over 200,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in France.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 118,369 (up 32%)

Passenger PHEVs: 76,937 (down 15%)

Light commercial BEVs: 7,911 (up 12%)

Light commercial PHEVs: 418

Total plug-ins: 203,651 (up 8.5%)

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, over 315,000 plug-ins were registered in France.

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

Just like in July, the most registered model in France was the all-new Renault Megane E-Tech with 1,521 units.

However, the Fiat 500 electric remains strong with 1,325 units in August and (11,185 year-to-date).

The Dacia Spring noted 988 units last month (10,852 YTD), while the Peugeot e-208 889 (and 11,980 YTD, which is enough to remain #1 so far this year).

It's worth noting that Tesla delivered some 702 units in August so it might be among the top models in September.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations are provided by L’Avere-France: