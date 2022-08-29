Electric Bike Company Introduces New Model F Folding E-Bike

The Model F folding electric bike, produced by Newport Beach, California-based Electric Bike Company, has just gone on sale. It has many of the same cruiser aesthetics and design principles as the company's bigger e-bikes but is considerably more compact and portable. The Model F is made locally in Southern California, just like the rest of the company's e-bikes, before being sent to consumers completely assembled.

The Model F has a low step-through frame and 24-inch wheels, which are a compromise between the typical 20-inch wheels seen on most folding electric bikes and the bigger 26-inch cruiser wheels. The 3-inch wide tires are also a compromise between wider street tires and cushier fat tires, more closely resembling balloon tires than real fat tires. The bike is slightly more portable when folded thanks to the reduced diameter tires, which are nevertheless sizable enough to provide a more conventional cruiser-like riding experience.

The hydroformed aluminum frame of the Model F employs a downtube-mounted integrated battery and a front suspension fork. The battery may either be unlocked to be removed and charged independently or secured in place to be charged on the bike. When employing pedal assistance, the company states that the battery's range may go up to 50 miles. Although they won't get the same 50-mile range, riders who use the throttle to go faster without pedaling should still achieve at least 25 miles of pure-throttle mileage.

Riders can expect to have plenty of power and speed at their disposal with a 750W motor and a peak speed of 25 mph. They also have two comfort brake levers nearby, which are linked to hydraulic disc brakes for strong stopping force. The single-speed pedal drivetrain employs a huge 58T chainring to regain speed, guaranteeing that you can pedal even at high speed.

The new folding bike is equipped with vegan leather grips, a wide comfort saddle that embodies the cruiser bike vibes of Electric Bike Company, a color LCD, LED lighting in the front and back of the bike, weather-resistant hardware, and an adjustable stem which allows riders to tailor fit the bike’s ergonomics according to their preferences. There are three colors available for the $1,799 bike: white, red, and black.