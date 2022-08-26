E-Scooter Hiring Platform Tier Addresses Drunk Riding With New Update

As popular as electric scooters are, there’s no denying that there’s a lack of regulation surrounding their use, especially when it comes to scooter rental platforms. Naturally, this comes with a lot of potential problems pertaining to safety. Tier is one of the world’s most popular scooter rental platforms, and has a presence in 148 cities across 16 countries, mostly in Europe and in some parts of the Middle East.

Now, Tier has released a new safety feature to ensure riders renting their scooters are of sound mind and body to pilot one of these electric two-wheelers. The update was developed specifically to address the rising problems of drunk riding, wherein a number of accidents have been reportedly caused by such incidents. What makes things even better is that the app, where the sobriety test will be conducted, will direct those who fail the test to alternative means of transport.

Riders using iOS can now access the test in several of Tier's operational cities. The test was designed in response to research done by the behavioral and insights consultancy firm InnovationBubble, and takes into account key motor functions affected by alcohol consumption. So, how does it work? Riders must match the angle of their phone with one shown on a screen in order to pass the test. This will be required of the rider three times within a predetermined time range. Riders can rent a Tier scooter if they complete all three screens in the specified time; else, they will be urged to use an alternate form of transportation.

What makes things even better is that should you fail the test, Tier won’t just leave you stranded with no way home. By including links to cab services or public transportation options on the app's "fail screen," Tier intends to assist users who are deemed unfit to ride an e-scooter. To connect users directly to these services, the app could be integrated with a nearby taxi business and public transportation agency, for instance. This sobriety test is the most recent cutting-edge safety technology that Tier has added to its app to promote safe driving, and it comes after the company partnered with the ride-hailing app Free Now.