Now that authorities across the globe have learned that Tesla's built-in cameras are being used to solve crimes, it's not uncommon for them to check surveillance footage of the area around incidents to see if they can locate a Tesla that was nearby. In the case of a dentist that was shot in Oakland, there's a Tesla Model Y that may provide some missing details.

As you can see from the video and details below, an Asian-American dentist was shot in Oakland just this week. Sadly, she died of gunshot wounds. The robbery was caught on video, but it may not be enough to identify the criminals. However, a Tesla Model Y was in the area and may have captured footage of the shooters.

The Oakland Police are hoping that we can share this information around so that the Tesla owner will see it and come forward with the footage. There's no way to know for sure if the footage will be enough to identify and convict the shooters, but it's good to know that it's out there as another option. The trouble is, getting the video into the hands of the police.

The social media posts refer to the dentist as "prominent" and "well beloved" in the Oakland community. As reported by our friends at Teslarati, ABC7 shared that the Asian-American dentist is named Lili Xu. The perished dentist's friends have come forward to get local leaders to push for justice for Xu.

Xu's friend Nelson Chu (shown above) was with her when the robbery occurred. He told the police he heard gunshots and saw a flash only to find Xu lying on the ground on the other side of the car. She suffered from two gunshots to the back, but he said that the criminals didn't end up robbing her. Xu was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the Oakland Police Department's Facebook page via Teslarati:

“OPD investigators are seeking to identify and speak with the occupant(s) of a white four-door Tesla (pictured above.) The Tesla has a distinctive roof rack, as well as a bike rack on the rear. It was traveling on 5th Avenue, towards I880, at about 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 21st. The occupant(s) of this vehicle may have vital information concerning the homicide.”

To contact the Oakland Police Department with any information that may help with the case, use either of the following phone numbers: