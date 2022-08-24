The Elettracker Could Fool You Into Thinking It Was A Vintage Motorbike

Giacomo Galbiati, a designer who has previously worked on projects for Moto Guzzi, is the brains behind GDesign. While his work is mostly associated with premium, high-end motorbikes, his most recent design, however, aspires to move beyond conventional motorcycles and into the thriving field of electric transportation. His newest design is known as the Elettracker, and it's a thoroughly modern machine with some retro-inspired elements.

Giacomo decided against designing the Elettracker like a motorcycle and instead based it on a bicycle. This is clear from both the simple frame, and is made even more clear by the use of pedals. This machine clearly prioritizes form over functionality because it doesn't resemble a typical bike but rather a hipster cruiser bike. Giacomo asserts that the well-known board trackers made by Indian and Harley-Davidson when they initially entered the market more than a century ago serves as the inspiration for the styling of the Elettracker.

Apart from the bike's retro aesthetics, the Elettracker's unique arrangement of the batteries, which resembles V-Twin engine, is by far the most striking detail. To make things even better, the electric powertrain on the Elettracker packs quite a punch, too. The motor can provide a maximum output of 2.5 kilowatts, which equates to about 3.4 horsepower. Furthermore, the V-Twin-style battery pack is rated at 72 volts and has a range of about 25 miles on a single charge. The Elettracker is said to be capable of reaching a top speed of 56 mph, which is nothing to scoff at considering it's basically an e-bike.

The Elettracker is adorned with features that give it a sophisticated look and feel, so much so that it could pass as a museum piece for the most esteemed of collectors. For starters, it has a hardtail frame with a leather saddle. A springer fork in thorough vintage fashion provides some relief from rough, uneven roads. The Elettracker also comes with a steering damper to keep the front end stable while traveling at speeds that are higher than most bikers are capable of. The bike has disc brakes for precise and confident stops, and rolls on 26-inch wheels. Given all the hardware on the Elettracker, it tips the scales at just under 50 kilograms.

Downward swooping handlebars that are covered in leather are another finishing touch, as well as a set of Kustom Tech hinged levers, which give the bike a period-correct aesthetic. The build is particularly clean because all of the cables and wiring for the bike's mechanical and electronic parts have been hidden beneath the frame. Last but not least, the Elettracker includes Bluetooth connectivity and mobile app to ensure it keeps up with modern technology.