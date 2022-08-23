Here is a story of a Tesla Model 3, which unluckily encountered a massive hailstorm in Alberta, Canada, and was completely destroyed.

It happened on August 1, 2022 when Russ Osborne was driving his Model 3 northbound on the Queen Elizabeth II highway South of Red Deer. He, and over 70 other vehicles, were caught by a massive hailstorm without any shelter in sight.

During the storm, which lasted about ten minutes, the car "was beaten by massive hail, some as big as tennis balls and grapefruits, denting the body everywhere" - he explained in the video description.

The first video above presents a horrifying view from the inside of the Tesla Model 3 during the hailstorm.

As we can see, the windshield and panoramic glass roof were intensively hit and shattered, partially collapsing inside. It appears really scary, especially since some of the shards could damage an eye or something.

On the positive side, the owner noted that the glass still managed to hold itself in place which protected him from the falling ice. It can withstand a falling tree after all.

In the second video below we can see the results - the interior is devastated like it might look after a battle, with water leaking inside in multiple places through the damaged roof. Glass shards are everywhere.

The third video presents us with a view from the outside. Unfortunately, the entire car appears to be totaled with countless impact marks on the body.

Various elements, including headlights, side mirrors, side repeater camera, charging port door were damaged/destroyed. The least affected was probably the side windows because of the angle.

We don't know if the vehicle can be driven again (excluding the lack of visibility and the leaking cabin) as the battery system and motors might be intact. Anyway, as a whole, the car will be very likely written off.

In the end, it was sitting on the side of the road, like some of the other unfortunate vehicles, waiting for a flatbed truck.