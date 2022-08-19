The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is off to a great start in Europe, with two-thirds of the production allocated for 2022 being sold months before deliveries are scheduled to start.

Advance sales have already passed the 10,000 mark, led by demand in Norway, Germany and the Benelux countries. The automaker estimates a production run of 15,000 units for this year at the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) plant in Hanover, Germany.

Norwegian customers ordered 3,400 Volkswagen ID. Buzz vehicles, followed by Germans with 2,500 orders, making up a quarter of the total number of orders. A further 1,100 orders came from the Netherlands and 1,000 from Belgium. According to Automobilwoche, employees at the Hanover plant were informed of the high number of orders by an email from VWCV's head of sales, Lars Krause.

"10,000 orders, without the car actually being at the dealer, let alone a customer having driven it. That is just impressive. I am very pleased that the ID Buzz and the ID Buzz Cargo are already selling so well."

Volkswagen started series production of the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo in May, but customer deliveries in Europe will only start in October. For 2023, the automaker has set a production target of 60,000 ID. Buzz models, with the annual output after that expected to reach up to 130,000.

In the letter to Hanover plant workers, Krause noted that the ID. Buzz is still in the launch phase, before the market launch, adding that "pre-sales have not even started yet in France and the UK." Those were Europe's second and third biggest new car markets in 2021, so it's reasonable to assume that customers there will place many orders for the ID. Buzz.

Prices for the VW ID. Buzz start at €54,430 ($57,220) in Germany for the Cargo version and €64,581 ($67,891) for the five-seat passenger Pro version. The prices are before any incentives (up to €7,500) and include Germany's 19 percent VAT.

In May, Krause said that Volkswagen sees Europe as the core market for the ID. Buzz in terms of volume, but he predicted US sales could reach similar levels. Deliveries in the United States are set to start in early 2024, but only for the long-wheelbase ID. Buzz passenger model—the ID. Buzz Cargo won't be available stateside because of the Chicken Tax.