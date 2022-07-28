Ford has just unveiled the police version of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup that has unique features specially conceived for law enforcement duty. Police pickups are not that uncommon in the United States as they are ideal for road blocks, hauling trailers and heavy loads and since most have a four-door crew cab configuration, they have a usable back seat that can be used like in any other vehicle.

This one from Ford, called the F-150 Lightning Pro SSV, has unique features borrowed from the previously revealed F-150 Police Responder. It gets special seats covered in a heavy duty cloth material and the seats also have smaller side bolsters in order to allow for easier entry and exit for police officers, as well as steel intrusion plates on the seat backs in order to further protect them from the rear.

It can be ordered with red and blue or amber and white roof-mounted LED warning light beacons, depending on what its intended use will be. Inside, Ford has given it a reinforced instrument panel top tray that equipment can be secured to, as well as easy-to-clean vinyl rear seats and flooring.

Gallery: 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV

12 Photos

Nate Oscarson, Ford Pro national government sales manager notes that

We're proud to offer America’s first electric police pickup truck to local government customers who can use the truck’s game-changing technology to help improve their productivity. Pro Power Onboard can serve as a mobile power source2 to light up evening accident scenes on the highway, the electric powertrain helps to potentially reduce costs associated with fuel and scheduled maintenance needs3 and the Mega Power Frunk provides extra lockable storage on top of purpose-built police additions our customers have come to expect from the leader in police vehicles.

Ford offers the F-150 Pro SSV with either the standard 98 kWh battery pack, which provides a range of up to 230 miles or the extended range 131 kWh pack that bumps range up to 300 miles. With the larger battery, power is increased from the standard 426 hp to 563 hp, lowering the claimed sprint time to sixty miles per hour to under four seconds - this is one police pickup that you won’t really be able to outrun, regardless of version.