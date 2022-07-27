New passenger car registrations in Spain decreased in June by 8% year-over-year to 90,990. During the first half of the year, new registrations decreased by 12% year-over-year to 415,575.

The plug-in electric car segment is in better shape because it still notes some growth, but the rate of growth significantly slowed down in the two recent months to less than 10% year-over-year.

According to EnergyTransition Fan, some 7,464 new plug-in electric cars were registered in June (up 6% year-over-year), which is 8.2% of the market. The majority of plug-ins happen to be plug-in hybrids.

Hopefully, the plug-in market will be able to maintain growth in the coming months. With resumed production at many European plants, there is a big chance for that.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 3,191 (up 23%, at 3.5% market share)

PHEVs: 4,273 (down 4%, at 4.7% market share)

Total: 7,464 (up 6%, at 8.2% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Spain – June 2022

So far this year, more than 38,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered in Spain. Most are plug-in hybrids.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 14,761 (up 57%, at 3.6% market share)

PHEVs: 23,978 (up 25%, at 5.8% market share)

Total: 38,739 (up 36%, at 9.3% market share)

Models

In terms of the most popular all-electric models, the Tesla Model 3 remains the top choice with 1,588 units year-to-date (including 451 in June). The Kia Niro EV is second (1,056), while the Fiat 500 electric is thing (872).

Some of the plug-in hybrids are also selling quite well, including the Jeep Compass 4xe (901), Peugeot 3008 PHEV (894) and Ford Kuga PHEV (877).

Local brands - SEAT and Cupra, or even the broader Volkswagen Group, are currently far behind other manufacturers.

Top 10 BEVs in Spain - YTD:

Tesla Model 3 - 1,588 Kia Niro EV - 1,056 Fiat 500 electric - 872 Citroën e-C4 - 835 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 604 Kia EV6 - 571 Tesla Model Y - 550 MINI Cooper SE - 542 Hyundai Kona Electric - 485 Peugeot 2008 PHEV - 444

Hat Tip to Luis at #EnergyTransition Fan!!!