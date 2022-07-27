New passenger car registrations in Spain decreased in June by 8% year-over-year to 90,990. During the first half of the year, new registrations decreased by 12% year-over-year to 415,575.
The plug-in electric car segment is in better shape because it still notes some growth, but the rate of growth significantly slowed down in the two recent months to less than 10% year-over-year.
According to EnergyTransition Fan, some 7,464 new plug-in electric cars were registered in June (up 6% year-over-year), which is 8.2% of the market. The majority of plug-ins happen to be plug-in hybrids.
Hopefully, the plug-in market will be able to maintain growth in the coming months. With resumed production at many European plants, there is a big chance for that.
Stats for the month:
- BEVs: 3,191 (up 23%, at 3.5% market share)
- PHEVs: 4,273 (down 4%, at 4.7% market share)
- Total: 7,464 (up 6%, at 8.2% market share)
New passenger plug-in car registrations in Spain – June 2022
So far this year, more than 38,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered in Spain. Most are plug-in hybrids.
Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:
- BEVs: 14,761 (up 57%, at 3.6% market share)
- PHEVs: 23,978 (up 25%, at 5.8% market share)
- Total: 38,739 (up 36%, at 9.3% market share)
Models
In terms of the most popular all-electric models, the Tesla Model 3 remains the top choice with 1,588 units year-to-date (including 451 in June). The Kia Niro EV is second (1,056), while the Fiat 500 electric is thing (872).
Some of the plug-in hybrids are also selling quite well, including the Jeep Compass 4xe (901), Peugeot 3008 PHEV (894) and Ford Kuga PHEV (877).
Local brands - SEAT and Cupra, or even the broader Volkswagen Group, are currently far behind other manufacturers.
Top 10 BEVs in Spain - YTD:
- Tesla Model 3 - 1,588
- Kia Niro EV - 1,056
- Fiat 500 electric - 872
- Citroën e-C4 - 835
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 604
- Kia EV6 - 571
- Tesla Model Y - 550
- MINI Cooper SE - 542
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 485
- Peugeot 2008 PHEV - 444
Hat Tip to Luis at #EnergyTransition Fan!!!
