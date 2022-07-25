Are you considering buying an electric car or SUV but feeling a little clueless? With the sudden and massive rise in gas prices, along with a host of new EVs coming to market, more and more people seem willing to make the switch from gas to electric. However, there are some important details you'll need to understand to make EV ownership a success.

As General Motors promises to offer a huge wave of new EVs over the next several years, many of which are expected to be priced quite well, the automaker had just launched a free new EV education program called "EV Live." GM officially shared:

"As part of its mission to make EV ownership accessible to all, General Motors today launched EV Live, an immersive, virtual experience that allows participants to interact one-on-one with EV specialists and learn everything about electric vehicles – for free."

The new EV Live program is just one of three main components GM is touting related to its "holistic approach to EVs." The brand is launching new electric models that ride on its purpose-built next-generation Ultium Platform, offering accessible charging via the Ultium Charge 360 network, and adding an educational platform to promote and accelerate the adoption of EVs.

According to GM, EV Live lets anyone connect with an EV specialist for free. They simply need to have access to a mobile device or computer that's connected to the internet. The EV specialists will answer questions in real-time and/or provide virtual tours of a specific car, charging infrastructure, and more.

Based on the way the technology is set up, customers can hear and see the EV specialist. However, while the specialists can listen to your questions in order to answer them, they won't be able to see you. This could encourage people to be more comfortable asking questions, as they won't have to worry about where they are or how they look.

GM vice president of EV Ecosystem Hoss Hassani says GM is selling the EV experience rather than a specific EV. He adds:

“Addressing common misconceptions about EVs will accelerate widespread EV adoption. We saw a need for accessible, credible and engaging sources of information to empower consumers to adopt EVs and appreciate their many benefits. With EV Live, we’re making it easier to learn about the EV experience."

GM notes that EV Live specialists will be available Monday through Thursday from 9 AM to midnight Eastern Time and Friday from 9 AM to 9 PM. Saturday and Sunday hours run from 11 AM to 7 PM. To check out GM's EV Live, click here.