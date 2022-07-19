Cadillac reportedly offered a $5,500 discount to those Lyriq EV buyers who agreed to be tracked so that the manufacturer could gather data on how actual people (and not its employees) use the vehicles.

The also signed a nondisclosure agreement that may have something to do with not being able to talk to anybody about their experience with a Lyriq or the possible issues and defects they may come across, or any new features that Cadillac decides to roll out.

The program will include all those who buy or lease a Cadillac Lyriq between June 28 and August 31. No Lyriqs are expected to be delivered to customers this year, though, and actual deliveries are slated to begin in early 2023, with the first vehicles being all-wheel drive models; rear-wheel drive variant production will probably start some months after, or even in 2024.

Detroit Free Press press quotes General Motors spokesman Michael Albano, the person who confirmed the discount as saying

As we transform our business, the launch of our first all-electric vehicle, Lyriq, provides Cadillac some unique learning opportunities. Therefore, we have engaged a small group of early customers who agree to share their vehicle information and customer behaviors. Cadillac will use these learnings to elevate the experience for all our customers.

Demand for the Lyriq has reportedly been high, according to Cadillac, as the waiting list to get one quickly filled up, sooner than the manufacturer expected. In fact, in late June we reported that the entire 2023 model year production run sold out and that all orders placed after would be moved to the 2024 model year.

Cadillac is doing this to make sure the launch and rollout of the Lyriq goes smoothly because it is a hugely important vehicle for the brand and they don’t want anything to go wrong. Albano notes that

We’re doing everything possible to get this launch right. It is a critical launch.

The Cadillac Lyriq undercuts other premium electric crossovers like the Audi E-Tron; the Lyriq Debut Edition starts at just under $60,000, it has a 340 horsepower, a 100.4 kWh battery pack that enables it to drive over 300 miles on one charge.