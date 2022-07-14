Cannondale’s Moterra Neo EQ Blurs Lines Between Commuter And E-MTB

What do you do when you want an electric bike you can ride to school or work on a daily basis, as well as one you can take to the trails on the weekend, but only have space for one bike? Well, you get Cannondale’s new Moterra Neo EQ, of course! It’s an electric bike that blurs the lines between a full on eMTB and a commuter bike. To do this, Cannondale has outfitted its latest eMTB with some commuting-focused amenities.

The Cannondale Moterra Neo EQ features the same aluminum frame as the Moterra Neo, its recreation-focused sibling, but with its suspension travel and geometry tuned to suit a less aggressive riding style. Key to the EQ’s differentiation from the Moterra Neo is its bonus features that should make it an excellent companion for those daily trips to work, school, the grocery store, or whatever errands you run day-to-day.

Cannondale’s Moterra Neo EQ is equipped with just an aluminum frame, so no fancy carbon options for this one. Furthermore, it has a slightly steeper head tube angle of 66 degrees, and a slightly slacker seat tube angle of 76 degrees, allowing the rider to adopt a more comfortable seating position while riding on the street. That said, the EQ still has the same reach across the SM-XL size range. As for suspension, it features a 150mm travel RockShox Silver 35 R fork mated to a 130mm RockShox Deluxe Select rear shock.

As for creature comforts, the top tube can mount a small luggage pack for carrying daily essentials such as your phone or wallet. Large fenders covering the bike’s 29 x 2.3-inch tires are also available to keep you splash-free on your commute to school or work. These fenders can, of course, be removed for when you decide to hit the trails. Additionally, Lezyne-designed lights can also be fitted, which source power directly from the bike’s battery. Perhaps the most useful add-on is the removable rack for carrying pannier bags—oh, and a nifty kickstand, too.

As for pricing and availability, the Cannondale Moterra EQ commands quite a premium. Retailing for £5,500, or around the equivalent of $6,515, it’s definitely a solid choice for those looking for a jack-of-all-trades e-bike with a bias for off-road riding. It comes in two colorways consisting of Agave and Black Pearl.