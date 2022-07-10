Tesla has stopped providing Model S and X owners with a key fob as standard. Instead, new owners only get a Tesla Key Card. However, if you still want a key fob for your S or X you can purchase one from the Tesla Store for $175.

Interestingly, it seems the cheaper Tesla Model 3 and Y will continue to come with key fobs without any extra cost. Back when the Model 3 first launched in 2017, Tesla initially sold it to customers without key fobs to save costs. That said, the company later backtracked on this decision and reintroduced key fobs for the Model 3 in 2019. At the time Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that Tesla really needs to provide all owners with "a normal key".

The move to sell the S and X without key fobs reportedly came into place on July 1. This comes as European Model S / X reservation holders are becoming increasingly agitated. The updated Model S and X are still not in Europe, despite being available in North America for over a year.

In fact, Tesla's European websites are no longer showing any expected delivery dates for the S and X. This has led some to speculate that Tesla may not bother introducing either vehicle in Europe, instead continuing to prioritize the cash cows that are the Model 3 and Y.

What are your thoughts on Tesla's decision to no longer include key fobs with the S / X? Too extreme cost-cutting? Let us know in the comments below.