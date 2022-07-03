The Boring Company has added a fourth passenger station to its Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop that provides direct underground access to Resorts World Las Vegas.

This is a significant development as the new extension effectively connects the Las Vegas Convention Center with the Las Vegas Strip. The company expects the trip between the LVCC West Station and Resorts World Las Vegas stop will take just a few minutes. Hours for the new station will vary based upon the events scheduled at the Las Vegas Convention Center and convention calendar.

More importantly, the new station marks the beginning of the Vegas Loop, being the first of over 55 stops that will form the city-wide loop. The latter, which aims to eventually transport thousands of passengers per hour throughout the resort corridor, will be constructed in phases that include the Resorts World Las Vegas passenger station, the LVCC Loop and future service extensions along the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas.

"Today marks a monumental moment not only for our resort, but for Las Vegas. Our passenger station will make a visit to our resort from the Las Vegas Convention Center easier than ever, and eventually connect us to key destinations throughout the city. Resorts World Las Vegas strives to transform the way people experience Las Vegas, and this offering does just that. We are proud to partner with The Boring Company on what we believe to be the future of travel." Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas

Before the addition of the Resorts World Las Vegas station, the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop was 1.7 miles (2.7 kilometers) long with three stops; now it has four stops, but the length of the new extension hasn't been announced. Above ground, the shortest distance between the LVCC West Station and Resorts World Las Vegas using existing roads is 1.3 miles (2.1 kilometers).

Last year, the city of Las Vegas approved The Boring Company's project to build a 29-mile tunnel system that will cover the entire Strip and connect it to the airport and several popular locations in the city.

According to Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), the new LVCC Loop station at Resorts World Las Vegas "is an important step in the development of a game-changing transportation solution in Las Vegas."

The LVCC Loop is an all-electric, zero-emissions underground public transportation system in which passengers are transported directly to their destination with no stops along the way. The service is ensured by Tesla Model Y and Model X vehicles driven through tunnels by human operators at maximum speeds of 30 mph (48 km/h) in curves and 40 mph (64 km/h) on the straights.