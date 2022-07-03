This Tesla Model Y Performance owner has had his electric crossover for about six months now, which is arguably a welcome time to provide a concise review. He seems to love the Model Y even more than his previous cars, but it's certainly not perfect.

The Model Y is one of the most popular electric vehicles on the market today, and it's even selling better than its smaller and cheaper sibling – the Model 3 – in some locations. However, the Tesla crossover certainly isn't cheap, and the brand has been continuously raising its prices throughout the year. That said, the Model Y Performance is much more expensive than it was just six months ago, to the tune of about $11,000.

YouTube influencer Kevin The Tech Guy is not new to Tesla ownership. In fact, he owned a Model 3, and he even traded it with a Model X for a week, so he's familiar with the ins and outs of Tesla's vehicles. He says the Model Y is close to perfect, probably because it's sort of the best of both worlds. The midsize Tesla crossover performs much like the Model 3, though, like the Model X, it's more practical and accommodating.

Kevin traded in his Model 3 Performance for the Model Y Performance so he would have more room for a car seat, a stroller, and other important cargo. While it makes perfect sense for a Model 3 owner to graduate to a Model Y, especially if they have a family and small children, Kevin was sure to also check out much of the competition, as well as many of the latest EVs on the market today. He's driven many competing electric SUVs, and also put together reviews on the Chevrolet Bolt, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Rivian R1T, and even the GMC Hummer EV.

While the video is relatively short, at around 10 minutes, there's plenty of information about the Model Y that should prove helpful for owners and families. Topics include range, pricing, delivery timelines, Autopilot, the white interior, cargo space, and infotainment technology and settings. Kevin also touches base on issues he's had to date, as well as the Model Y's fit and finish, which is far from spectacular.

Once you've had a chance to watch the video, let us know what you think of the Tesla Model Y? Is it the electric brand's best model to date? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.