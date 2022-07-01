Ducati Pulls The Covers Off The SCR-X And SCR-E GT Folding Electric Bikes

Ducati is known by many as one of the most popular motorcycle manufacturers in the world. The brand is largely responsible for making modern-day, performance-oriented motorcycles what they are, and has seen huge success in the world of racing. Of course, given the recent developments in the world of mobility, Ducati wouldn’t allow itself to be left behind, given how much focus it has dedicated towards innovation.

As a result, several of Ducati's urban mobility options have been demonstrated, including its electric kick-scooter and foldable e-bikes. The brand has a good number of high-performance electric mountain and road bikes, too. Its newest offerings come in the form of the Scrambler Ducati SCR-X and SCR-E GT electric bicycles. The two bikes are categorized under the Scrambler brand, a rugged, more retro-inspired sub-brand of Ducati. The new models were developed by the Centro Stile Ducati, in collaboration with Platum, a brand owned by MT Distribution, and are expected to go on sale in mid-July, 2022.

A 48V electric motor powers both bikes, which are designed to make city riding pleasurable and sustainable. To begin with, the SCR-X is equipped with 20 x 4.0-inch road tires, a conventional telescopic front suspension, and an integrated rear rack that can accommodate up to 25 kilograms of luggage as standard. The battery has a 499-Wh capacity when fully charged, providing a range of up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) at a top speed of 25 kilometers per hour (16 miles per hour). It is possible to remove and separately charge the bicycle's battery.

The SCR-E GT, on the other hand, has similar styling and proportions, but is equipped with Knobby tires. As such, it's the more rugged of the two, and is capable of light off-road riding on gravel roads, sand, or even light trails. The bike's frame is also more durable and equipped with suspension supports on both ends for more stability. A larger 614 Wh battery pack is also included to account for its heavier weight and more versatile usage. It offers 80 kilometers, or 50 miles, of range on a single charge.

On the business end of things, the e-bikes are powered by a 48V Bafang hub-mounted motor, which has a maximum torque output of 60 Nm. A Shimano Tourney 7-speed transmission enables the user to more effectively adjust gearing in various riding circumstances and to use the e-bike as a regular bicycle if they want to get a workout in. You can monitor important information like speed, battery life, and assist level using a waterproof LCD display. Last but not least, the bikes have an aluminum frame that is simple to fold and can fit in the trunk of a typical hatchback or SUV.