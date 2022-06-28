Hyundai has dropped a fresh teaser of the Ioniq 6 electric sedan, and it's actually the last one before the vehicle's unveiling, which the automaker has confirmed for June 29.

This final teaser image shows a close-up of the Ioniq 6's front end, revealing a portion of the headlights, the fascia and the bumper. This latest piece of the puzzle is quite interesting because it highlights how different the production model will be compared to the Prophecy Concept that previewed it more than two years ago.

For example, the headlights with integrated pixelated LED daytime running lights clearly have a different shape than those of the concept and are placed more to the extremities of the vehicle. The bulges on each side of the hood also seem more prominent and are continued by the headlights.

The smooth front bumper design, meant to aid aerodynamics in order to achieve a greater range, takes inspiration from the concept, although the Ioniq 6 features a more protruding lip at the lower end.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 teasers

6 Photos

The previous teaser photos we showed you yesterday consisted of close-ups of the front and rear bumpers, coupe-like roofline, third brake light, front fender and driver's door, revealing smooth, flowing surfaces and striking details.

The Ioniq 6 may not end up looking as eye-catching as the Prophecy, but these teasers prove it will be far from an average-looking sedan. In the short teaser shared on Twitter, Hyundai touts the Ioniq 6's "unique individuality," noting that the vehicle's "sleek exterior has a unique, head-turning design" that "reflects your individuality and bold self expression."

Hyundai will unveil only the full design of the Ioniq 6 tomorrow, so we'll likely have to wait some more to learn about the model's specifications and performance. We do know the electric sedan will be built on Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP EV platform, though.

The Ioniq 6 will reportedly launch with a 77.4-kWh battery pack in combination with a 300-horsepower dual-motor AWD powertrain. Other single- and dual-motor powertrains with rear- and all-wheel drive should be on the menu as well.

As reported by our colleagues at Motor1.com, Hyundai is expected to start series production of the Ioniq 6 at the Asan Plant in South Korea in July, with the first customer deliveries to take place before the end of the year.