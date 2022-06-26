Dutch startup Lightyear recently revealed the production version of its solar-powered EV, the 0. A rarity in the auto industry, the only other major SEV (Solar Electric Vehicle) manufacturer is Aptera.

The Lightyear 0 is powered by a 60 kWh battery. The SEV is capable of up to 388 miles per charge. The 0 can also drive up to 44 miles per day on solar power alone, more than enough for most daily needs. That is in "ideal conditions" however - expect significantly less solar range in cloudier climates.

The 0 is not a particularly fast car. 0-62 mph takes 10 seconds meanwhile total power output is a mere 174 hp. Top speed is 100 mph. Also, unlike the more affordable Aptera, Lightyear's Zero is far from accessible for most people - just 946 will be made with prices starting at $263,000. Hence the 0 is more of a collector's item than an actual alternative to a Mercedes EQS, Lucid Air or Tesla Model S.

Jordan from Out Of Spec Reviews recently traveled to Spain to get a quick drive in a Zero. He was very impressed with its build quality and also had a lot of praise for its efficiency. For his full thoughts check out the above video.

What are your thoughts on the Lightyear 0? Do you think SEVs are a viable option? Let us know in the comments below.