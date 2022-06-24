Morfuns Introduces The Eole X Pro Electric Folding Bike

Morfuns, a manufacturer of electric bikes, recently upgraded its Eole S model by adding suspension and equipping it for an even more comfortable, utility-focused ride. The brand's e-bike development has advanced most recently with the new Eole X model.

The Eole X and Eole X Pro are the two models of the new e-bike that are offered. While the Eole X Pro features a suspension fork up front for a full-suspension setup, the Eole X only gets rear suspension, which takes the form of a short-travel elastomer shock absorber.

The X and X Pro both have more conventional aluminum frames as opposed to the expensive carbon fiber Eole S. The bikes come standard with a 36V, 10Ah seat post battery; a 36V 15Ah battery upgrade is available for a 50 percent increase in range, however. Furthermore, users may leave the seat and battery on the bicycle when parked thanks to a locking seat post clamp which prevents any thieves from getting their hands on the pricey battery pack. Morfuns claims a range of 41 miles with the basic battery and an even more impressive 71 miles with the bigger 15Ah battery.

Riders who want to increase their range even further can attach an aftermarket bottle battery to the frame, which will increase the 36V battery's capacity by 7Ah, giving them a maximum combined range of 106 miles, according to the company. The 250W version of the Eole X and X Pro will have a top speed of 15 miles per hour for the European market, and a slightly faster 18 miles per hour for the 350W version designed for the North American market.

The electric bikes can manage hills with an angle of between 20 and 30 degrees, according to Morfuns, who claims that the motors output up to 64 Nm of torque. Riders should be able to shift into low gear more easily and the bike should be able to climb steep slopes with the aid of an 8-speed Shimano derailleur. Both variants also come with 20-inch wheels and hydraulic disc brakes. The Eole X and Eole X Pro have tires that are 2.0 inches wide and 2.2 inches wide, respectively.

The full-suspension Eole X Pro starts at US $1,499, while the Eole X has an early-bird pricing of US $1,298. For the Eole X and Eole X Pro, shipping is anticipated to start in September and October, respectively. More information about these two upcoming electric bicycles is available on Morfun’s Indiegogo page specifically for these new models.