German Tesla Model S owner Hansjörg Gemmingen has been keeping the world apprised of his mileage over the years, as he aims to set new world records. Now, he's officially revealed that his Model S P85 has traveled over 1 million miles.

As far as Gemmingen is concerned, the new record will likely make it into the Guinness Book of World Records, which would be a major positive for Tesla and the EV industry as a whole.

As you can see from Gemmingen's tweet, he's traveling at exactly 100 mph on cruise control as he reveals the early Model S' total miles. It's likely the Tesla owner is out on the Autobahn to celebrate. He quickly switches the display to reveal that the Model S has traveled 1,609,344 kilometers.

You'd better bet that surpassing 2 million kilometers is on his radar. Back in January 2022, the Tesla reached the impressive milestone of 1,500,000 km (932,256 miles). It passed the 1 million kilometer mark in November of 2019.

Gemmingen picked up the Model S on the used market back in 2014. According to Teslarati, the hardcore EV advocate used to drive a Tesla Roadster on long road trips when there was little charging infrastructure available. He put nearly 400,000 miles on the Roadster before graduating to the much roomier and more comfortable Model S, and he's been driving the heck out of it for many years.

It's important to note that Gemmingen has had the Model S' battery pack replaced at least twice, which isn't bad considering 1 million miles. In addition, he's on his eighth electric motor. However, the car has stood the test of time, and if Gemmingen gets his way, it will set many more records in the future.

Teslarati added that the Model S owner has set his sights on the Lucid Air as a potential future rival to the Model S. Perhaps he can get his hands on the long-range luxury EV and start the entire process over again. Will a Lucid Air surpass the 1 million mile mark?