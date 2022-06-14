Mini is preparing to launch a slew of new models, most of which will be available as fully-electric vehicles. All of them will feature the BMW-owned brand’s new design language called Charismatic Simplicity and it promises to blend the brand’s traditional design with a more modern approach than before.

Furthermore, the automaker also promises that each of these new models will be more distinctive and have a more unique character than what we’ve previously seen in the Mini lineup. And we’re really curious how they are going to differentiate the models, given the fact that the Mini lineup has been accused in the past of offering the same vehicle in different shape variations.

Gallery: Mini new design language

12 Photos

Oliver Heilmer, Head of MINI Design, says that

Purely electrically powered models from MINI give us a unique opportunity to rethink our design. At the same time, we retain the attention to detail, sense of tradition and passion for innovation that MINI is renowned for. The MINI Design DNA will clearly come through in every model of this new generation, leaving its brand affiliation in no doubt whatsoever. At the same time, the MINI design team has successfully created strong product features with individual accents that more than ever before underscore a sense of independence.

With this announcement that a new design language will be used, Mini also teased one of the upcoming models designed according to these new principles. It’s a still unnamed crossover, probably a preview of the model set to replace the Countryman, which will be unveiled sometime next month.

Gallery: New Mini Countryman spy photos

17 Photos

Based on the cryptic information shared in the official press release, it sounds like Mini will also emphasize the light signature of these new models - their daytime running lights and rear light clusters may be more of a feature than in previous models, which in turn were actually no lacking in this department.

Inside, the vehicles will get OLED screen technology, but there’s a chance they may ditch a driver’s display and just focus on offering a big central display. Mini says it will be the first automaker to offer a completely round touchscreen in a vehicle. You should also expect to see the now familiar row of toggle switches under the central screen - those are now a brand trademark and they will be kept for the new generation of vehicles.