Ryan Shaw has owned his Tesla Model 3 for a year now, and he shares the pros and cons of the experience in the video above. His insight is compelling since he also owns a Tesla Model Y and a Model S Plaid.

The Model 3 is one of the most popular EVs across the globe, and for good reason. It's Tesla's most affordable model, and it offers most of the same features as the brand's pricier options. The Model 3 was also one of the first "affordable" long-range electric sedans to market, and it as outsold gas-powered luxury rivals from the likes of BMW and Audi.

If you're in the market for an electric car, there's a good chance the Model 3 is on your radar. Even if you're not considering the Model 3, it still makes sense to cross-shop it against other models and use it as grounds for comparison as you choose the EV of your liking.

For those who visit InsideEVs on a regular basis, you're probably already familiar with YouTube influencer Ryan Shaw. He recently put out a similar video about owning the Model Y, and he's produced multiple cost of ownership videos as well, including a recent video about the cost of owning his Model 3.

The cheapest Model 3 is no longer "cheap," but rather, it starts at nearly $50,000. Shaw says it's Tesla's smallest and slowest car, though it does have almost 300 miles of EPA-estimated range. That said, he believes some people may think the Model 3 is too simple, and its interior quality and features may not appear to justify its relatively high price tag.

Now that Shaw has spent a year with the car, he says once you've experienced its performance, Tesla Autopilot, and the ability to charge at home and not pay for gas, it starts to seem much more worth the upfront cost. He also says that based on the Model 3's appeal, it comes as no surprise people are flocking to take ownership. However, he makes it abundantly clear that while he loves the car, it's far from perfect.

Shaw provides loads of details about the Model 3, including range, charging, Autopilot, build quality, the driving experience, and the many issues that frustrate him. After watching the video in full, we encourage you to do the same before deciding to order a Model 3.

For the most part, it appears to be a fantastic car, and this is something we've heard from most owners, including a few we know personally. However, just about every last one of them has some valid concerns about the car, and they're issues that may or may not matter to you.

Some notable complaints include buggy and complicated apps (Spotify especially), no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, software concerns with various features, the automatic windshield wipers are practically useless (and the settings for the wipers, in general, don't help), the rims are prone to curb rash, the door handles are neat but tricky, the HVAC system develops a bad smell, and build quality at delivery is often not up to par.

Check out the video for many more details from Shaw. Then, head to the comment section and let us know if you agree or disagree with his assessment of the Model 3. If you have anything to add (good or bad), please share it below.