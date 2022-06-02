Lucid announced earlier this year new, higher prices of the Air model in the US for orders placed from June 1. As it turns out, options have become more expensive as well.

Let's recall that after all of the Lucid Air Dream Edition cars (520) were sold out, Lucid now offers three trim levels: Grand Touring, Touring and Pure. Prices of all three increased substantially (respectively by about $15,000, $12,400 and $10,000), while the Grand Touring received a new $25,000 option Grand Touring Performance.

Prices as of June 2, 2022:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance 21" $179,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $173,000 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring 19" $154,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $148,000 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring 21" $154,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $148,000 2022 Lucid Air Touring 20" $107,400 +$1,500 $7,500 $101,400 2022 Lucid Air Pure 19" $87,400 +$1,500 $7,500 $81,400

Not available anymore:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance 19" $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance 21" $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range 19" $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range 21" $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000

Lucid has recently updated its website, which revealed also higher prices for options (Air Touring and Pure trims), which has been listed by Lucid Insider Blog:

Cosmo Silver exterior color: $1,000 (up $200 or 25%)

Quantum Gray exterior color: $1,000 (up $200 or 25%)

Zenith Red exterior color: $1,000 (up $200 or 25%)

Glass Canopy: $4,500 (up $500 or 12.5%)

21″ Aero Blade wheels on Touring: $2,000 (up $500 or 33%)

20″ Aero Lite wheels on Pure: $2,000 (up $500 or 33%)

DreamDrive Pro: $10,000 (up $1,000 or 11%)

Surreal Sound Pro: $4,000 (up $1,100 or 38%)

As we can see, the difference is substantial and adds on top of the higher base prices of the cars.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring has all options included, which would partially explain why its price increased more than other trims.

Only time will tell how the market will react, but as of now, there is a long queue of customers who reserved or ordered cars before new prices were applied.

The Lucid Air Touring and Pure are expected on the market in Q4 2022, while the new Grand Touring Performance should come in June.