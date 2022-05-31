The European passenger car market is suffering a pretty significant decline, as the number of new registrations in April decreased by 21% year-over-year (after a 19% decrease in March).
The situation is very challenging and even the plug-in electric car segment is now affected.
According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, roughly 158,600 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe last month, which is 1% less than a year ago.
However, not everything is bad, as the plug-in market share expanded to 19%.
The most important thing is that the all-electric car sales are still slightly above last year's level (up 15%), accounting for 10% of the total market. The main reason why plug-ins are down by 1% in April is plug-in hybrids, as their registrations are down 14% year-over-year.
New plug-in car registrations:
- BEVs: about *83,500 (up 15% year-over-year) and 10% share
- PHEVs: about *75,000 (down 14% year-over-year) and 9% share
- Total: 158,601 (down 1% year-over-year) and 19% share
* estimated from the market share
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – April 2022
So far this year, some 723,766 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 21% of the total volume.
- BEVs: about *0.41 million and 12% share
- PHEVs: about *0.31 million and 9% share
- Total: 723,766 (up 17% year-over-year) and 21% share
* estimated from the market share
Top plug-in models
The Fiat 500 electric was the most registered plug-in model in April with 5,593 units, noticeably ahead of Peugeot e-208 (3,775) and Skoda Enyaq iV (3,775).
It also means that two Stellantis BEVs are on top, while the top MEB-based electric car from the Volkswagen Group happens to be Skoda. Down in 4th place is the Kia Niro EV and in 5th place is the Dacia Spring, which is imported from China.
Well, there is no Tesla (production and import from China were limited) in the top 10, while the top Volkswagen is below 3,000 units due to parts supply issues.
Results last month:
- Fiat 500 electric - 5,593
- Peugeot e-208 - 3,775
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 3,721
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 3,513
- Dacia Spring - 3,461
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 3,185
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV - 3,039
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 2,985
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 2,938
- Renault ZOE - 2,874
The numbers for the first four months are less surprising, as we still see two Teslas with a huge advantage at the top, followed by the Fiat 500 electric as the best of the rest.
Results year-to-date:
- Tesla Model 3 - 33,639
- Tesla Model Y - 27,369
- Fiat 500 electric - 19,392
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 16,325
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 14,088
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 13,876
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 13,650
- Renault ZOE - 13,607
- Peugeot 3008 PHEV - 13,553
- Peugeot e-208 - 12,853
Top brands and automotive groups
The list of top plug-in brands, as usual, consists of many premium brands at the top. Tesla is down two positions from #1 after Q1 to #3 after April (still #1 among BEVs).
Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):
- BMW - 9.4%
- Mercedes-Benz - 8.9%
- Tesla - 8.4%
- Kia - 6.4%
- Volvo - 6.0%
- Audi - 5.8%
- Peugeot - 5.8%
- Volkswagen - 5.8%
Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):
- Volkswagen Group - 17.4% share
- Stellantis - 15.3% share (Peugeot brand at 5.8%)
- Hyundai Motor Group - 11.8 % share (Kia brand at 6.4%, Hyundai at 5.4%)
- BMW Group - 11.3% share (BMW brand at 9.4%)
- Mercedes Group - 10.1% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 8.9%)
- Tesla - 8.4% share
