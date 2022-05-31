The European passenger car market is suffering a pretty significant decline, as the number of new registrations in April decreased by 21% year-over-year (after a 19% decrease in March).

The situation is very challenging and even the plug-in electric car segment is now affected.

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, roughly 158,600 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe last month, which is 1% less than a year ago.

However, not everything is bad, as the plug-in market share expanded to 19%.

The most important thing is that the all-electric car sales are still slightly above last year's level (up 15%), accounting for 10% of the total market. The main reason why plug-ins are down by 1% in April is plug-in hybrids, as their registrations are down 14% year-over-year.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *83,500 (up 15% year-over-year) and 10% share

PHEVs: about *75,000 (down 14% year-over-year) and 9% share

Total: 158,601 (down 1% year-over-year) and 19% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – April 2022

So far this year, some 723,766 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 21% of the total volume.

BEVs : about *0.41 million and 12% share

: about *0.41 million and 12% share PHEVs : about *0.31 million and 9% share

: about *0.31 million and 9% share Total: 723,766 (up 17% year-over-year) and 21% share

* estimated from the market share

Top plug-in models

The Fiat 500 electric was the most registered plug-in model in April with 5,593 units, noticeably ahead of Peugeot e-208 (3,775) and Skoda Enyaq iV (3,775).

It also means that two Stellantis BEVs are on top, while the top MEB-based electric car from the Volkswagen Group happens to be Skoda. Down in 4th place is the Kia Niro EV and in 5th place is the Dacia Spring, which is imported from China.

Well, there is no Tesla (production and import from China were limited) in the top 10, while the top Volkswagen is below 3,000 units due to parts supply issues.

Results last month:

Fiat 500 electric - 5,593 Peugeot e-208 - 3,775 Skoda Enyaq iV - 3,721 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 3,513 Dacia Spring - 3,461 Ford Kuga PHEV - 3,185 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV - 3,039 Hyundai Kona Electric - 2,985 Volkswagen ID.4 - 2,938 Renault ZOE - 2,874

The numbers for the first four months are less surprising, as we still see two Teslas with a huge advantage at the top, followed by the Fiat 500 electric as the best of the rest.

Results year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 33,639 Tesla Model Y - 27,369 Fiat 500 electric - 19,392 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 16,325 Volkswagen ID.4 - 14,088 Ford Kuga PHEV - 13,876 Hyundai Kona Electric - 13,650 Renault ZOE - 13,607 Peugeot 3008 PHEV - 13,553 Peugeot e-208 - 12,853

Top brands and automotive groups

The list of top plug-in brands, as usual, consists of many premium brands at the top. Tesla is down two positions from #1 after Q1 to #3 after April (still #1 among BEVs).

Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):

BMW - 9.4%

Mercedes-Benz - 8.9%

Tesla - 8.4%

Kia - 6.4%

Volvo - 6.0%

Audi - 5.8%

Peugeot - 5.8%

Volkswagen - 5.8%

Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):