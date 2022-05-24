Swiss E-Bike Startup OPIUM To Launch Two Long-Range E-Bikes Soon

Advances in battery and motor technology have resulted in electric vehicles that are more powerful and efficient than ever before. This is good, particularly for the world of electric cars, as they're undeniably the future of mainstream transport. However, the same can certainly be said for alternative transport, more specifically, electric scooters and bicycles.

Swiss e-bike startup OPIUM is capitalizing on these technological advancements, and is set to release two new long-range electric bicycles this summer. Dubbed the 6.0 and 4.0, both e-bikes will have an impressive range of 340 kilometers, or around 211 miles. For any cyclist, that range is more than enough for a day's worth of riding, however, I'm certain that figure is dependent on how much you rely on the pedal assist. Furthermore, the bikes feature regenerative braking which adds just a tiny bit more range, as well as the option of fitting a second battery for even longer, multi-day trips.

The e-bikes are expected to be open for pre-order this summer, with deliveries expected to commence come 2023. As for battery tech, both the 6.0 and 4.0 will come with a 1,670 Wh battery. The buyer will have the option to purchase a 470 Wh extender, which will be necessary in order to achieve the claimed 211-mile range. As for power, it's stronger than most off-the-shelf e-bikes, too, with an 850W brushless electric motor as standard.

To help riders keep tabs of their journeys, the OPIUM's e-bikes will come equipped with a digital display that shows trip data, route information, and other pertinent info such as battery charge. Furthermore, the system can be integrated with a proprietary mobile app which offers GPS tracking, and even an immobilizer for theft prevention.

As for components, both the OPIUM 6.0 and 4.0 are fitted with an S-Pedelec suspension fork. The two are differentiated by their drivetrains, wherein the 6.0 gets a premium 12-speed Pinion C-Series transmission, and the 4.0, a more entry-level 9-speed setup. Furthermore, the 6.0 will get ABS as standard, and a top-shelf Lupine SL-X headlight, which is claimed to be the brightest bicycle headlight in the market. Those eager to see OPIUM's bikes in the metal will be able to view them in the upcoming EUROBIKE 2022 in July in Frankfurt, Germany. OPIUM has yet to announce pricing for its new e-bikes, so we'll have to wait and see.