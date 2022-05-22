While we're excited to share all about this family's brand-new Rivian R1T, we need to start by taking a trip down memory lane. About two years ago, we discovered a new YouTube channel that appealed to us and was a good fit for InsideEVs. It was called Trail Less Traveled, and it highlighted a family's road trips in an RV.

Not long after discovering this family and becoming friends, they changed their channel name to All Electric Family. Why? Because they bought a new RV to tow with their new Tesla Model X, leaving their larger RV and their gas-guzzling pickup truck at home. It became pretty apparent to this family that an electric pickup truck absolutely had to be in their future.

After two years of waiting, they just recently took delivery of their Rivian R1T. Check out the video at the top of the page, as All Electric Family put together a relatively lengthy video walking us through the delivery process, their trade-in situation, and their overall first impressions of the electric truck.

Since then, the family produced two additional videos with more specific topics about the R1T. This first (below) highlights their experience charging the R1T. Keep in mind that after coming from the Tesla Model X, they never really had to charge outside of the Tesla Supercharger network. Needless to say, they were a bit concerned and apprehensive about how it might all play out.

They charge the R1T on the Electrify America network, and it charges more quickly than their Model X ever did, which is obviously exciting, especially considering their concerns ahead of the session.

The Rivian R1T can tow up to 11,000 pounds. Meanwhile, the Model X is only rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds. Remember, All Electric Family had to stop using their larger and much more family-friendly RV since the Model X wasn't rated to tow it. They settled for a smaller, lighter bunkhouse in order to travel with the Tesla, though they seemed to be seriously considering purchasing an Airstream.

It appears based on the towing video above that the family did end up investing in an Airstream. However, the video just focuses on the R1T's hitch location, as well as some details related to towing.

We look forward to many more videos highlighting the R1T and this family's travel adventures in the future. As All Electric Family publishes more videos, we plan to share them with you.

Let us know what you think of the videos. Moreover, if you have any ideas for the family related to R1T coverage you'd like to see, provide some suggestions in the comment section below, and we'll make sure to share them with the family.