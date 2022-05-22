A number of environmentalists and activist groups are attempting to stop Tesla's planned expansion of Gigafactory Texas. The automaker wants to build a new battery cathode plant next to its main Austin facility. The groups outlined their concerns in a letter to Mayor Steve Adler, calling on him to withhold Tesla's permits.

One of the main issues was the environmental impact the extra construction would have on the local area. The groups felt Tesla has already done enough environmental damage in Austin with the construction of its main factory, and an additional battery cathode facility is unnecessary. Its construction would require even more of the city's resources, such as water. The latter is a key concern, with the groups worried a "toxic" battery cathode plant by the Colorado River might infect Austin's water supply.

The environmentalists are also annoyed by the lack of progress on the promised "ecological paradise" Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about. The following is an excerpt from the groups letter: