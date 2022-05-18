Reports have surfaced on social media that Tesla has sent out emails to Model Y reservation holders who live near the automaker's new factory in Austin, Texas. It seems Tesla is offering to deliver a new Model Y to these customers in a big hurry, but they'll have to change their original order and/or choose an inventory model.

The Tesla email states that current Model Y reservation holders can change their orders to the brand-new Model Y Standard Range with all-wheel drive, which features Tesla's in-house 4680 battery cells and the new structural battery pack. The first email we saw shared on social media came from the following Twitter post by Ganesh (@mmsganesh).

 

As you can see, and we can only assume that the emails being shared are authentic, the message is titled, "Accelerate Your Tesla Model Y Delivery." It notes that the new Model Y AWD has a range of 279 miles and a zero-to-60-mph time of as little as 5 seconds. It also makes it clear that the new configuration is only currently available to customers who reside near Giga Texas.

As a reply to the above tweet, Ganesh shared a second tweet with details provided by Tesla related to Model Y inventory options:

 

The tweet reply above applies to "Accelerated Delivery," and lists some new 4680 Model Y crossovers that are available in Tesla's inventory. Tesla writes, "Take delivery by selecting one of these low mileage cars."

It shows that the "base" Model Y AWD with the 19-inch Gemini Wheels costs $60,990. Interestingly, one of the vehicles listed in the tweet above has an EPA-estimated 269 miles of range instead of the 279 miles shown in the email and listed with the other inventory cars.

Check Out Related Tesla Model Y Coverage:

why buy new 4680 tesla model y or not Should You Buy The New 4680 Tesla Model Y? Perhaps Not, And Here's Why
first mit tesla modely employee Report: One Of The First Made-In-Texas Tesla Model Y Was Delivered To Employee

Some people have pointed out that they may not choose the new Model Y due to its price and range. Currently, the cheapest option on Tesla's website is the Model Y Long Range AWD, which starts at $62,990 and has 330 miles of EPA-estimated range. Reservation holders could potentially save $2,000 and get their order filled more quickly, though they'd get an EV with about 50 fewer miles of estimated range.

That said, if people can get their Model Y much more quickly, perhaps they'll take advantage of the opportunity. What do you think? If this opportunity was presented to you, what would you decide?

Steven Loveday
By: Steven Loveday
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com