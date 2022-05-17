Have you ever accidentally stumbled upon a video and then had a hard time turning it off? We'll be honest to say we had no idea Elon Musk was appearing on the All-In Podcast. When we happened upon the video, we didn't intend to watch it, at least not all the way through.

Musk has done a number of interviews and podcasts lately, and it all starts to seem like much of the same. There are many hot topics right now, such as Musk's potential Twitter deal and his views about President Biden.

Media coverage related to such topics is all over the place, so it's interesting to listen to Musk speak candidly about them. Moreover, there's just something special about the vibe of the panel in this video that really worked to draw us in.

If you're not familiar with the All-In Podcast, it's definitely worth following. We didn't know much about it until we did a little research after finding the video. As you'll see in the video, the All-In Podcast features Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks, and David Friedberg.

You may have heard, Calacanis is working to raise millions of dollars to help with Musk's potential Twitter deal. However, Musk makes it clear in the interview that a lower price for the Twitter deal certainly isn't out of the question.

Musk compares his views on the Twitter "bot" situation to buying a house that mentions termites in the listing. The house is said to have 5 percent termites, though it actually has a massive infestation. Most people would either walk away or try to negotiate a deal due to the situation.

Interestingly, of the five people participating in the podcast, four are immigrants, and that includes Elon Musk. In fact, three of the five are from South Africa. Needless to say, they wrap up the session with a segment on American exceptionalism and immigration.

The All-In Podcast shared the following chapters and timestamps so you can hone in on areas that interest you most:

0:00 Bestie Guestie Elon Musk joins the besties via Zoom at the All-In Summit!

Bestie Guestie Elon Musk joins the besties via Zoom at the All-In Summit! 0:43 Benchmarking Twitter's bot problem, thoughts on slights from the Biden Administration

Benchmarking Twitter's bot problem, thoughts on slights from the Biden Administration 13:26 Breaking down Tesla's 6+ businesses, comparing them to a traditional car company

Breaking down Tesla's 6+ businesses, comparing them to a traditional car company 21:42 Concerns around the Twitter deal, crypto payments on Twitter

Concerns around the Twitter deal, crypto payments on Twitter 30:19 Building vs. acquiring, early Tesla stories

Building vs. acquiring, early Tesla stories 39:52 SpaceX's grand vision and business model, nuclear fusion vs. solar

SpaceX's grand vision and business model, nuclear fusion vs. solar 56:37 Moving from CA to TX, fixing California, macroeconomic takes

Moving from CA to TX, fixing California, macroeconomic takes 1:10:20 American exceptionalism, a new immigration strategy

Try to carve out some time to watch the video above. If you don't have over an hour to give, use the topics above to check out the segments in the video that may interest you. Once you've had an opportunity to watch, start a conversation in our comment section below. Are you a Musk fan? Are you skeptical of the outspoken CEO? Share your opinions with us.