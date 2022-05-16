Tesla was one of the first companies to show a fully-electric semi truck, but since its unveiling in 2017, other companies have already released competing models, while the Semi has still yet to go into production. But now finally, five years after originally being shown with the promise that it would be available in 2019, the Tesla Semi is finally available for order.

In order to reserve a Semi, you need to pay $5,000 up front, then an additional $15,000 to lock your order in. On the official reservation page, Tesla informs potential buyers that

Tesla Semi reservations require an initial $5,000 credit card payment. A $15,000 wire transfer payment is required for the first Tesla Semi, plus a $20,000 wire transfer for each additional Tesla Semi. Wire transfers are due within 10 days. Reservations are not final until the wire transfer payment is received.

The initial $5,000 is fully-refundable, according to Tesla, but once you pay the other $15,000, then even if you cancel your order, you won’t get your money back. Looking around for a possible delivery time frame, we didn’t find it mentioned anywhere, and the manufacturer clearly states that

By making your Reservation, you have secured the approximate priority for ordering your Tesla Semis. The timing of your order may depend on development, manufacturing and production schedules, among other factors. Your Reservation becomes effective when we receive your Reservation Payment.

Deliveries are believed to commence sometime in 2023, although we don’t know exactly when. Tesla boss Elon Musk made it clear in April of this year that 2023 will be a big year for Tesla, since the manufacturer wants to kick off deliveries not only for the Semi, but the Cybertruck and Roadster as well. During the recent Cyber Rodeo event in Texas, Musk was quoted as saying