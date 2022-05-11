Israeli startup StoreDot has successfully demonstrated its "100in5" extreme fast-charging battery technology, publicly charging a full-scale EV battery pouch cell with enough energy in 5 minutes for 100 miles of range.

The charging session was performed in front of attendees at EcoMotion Week 2022 in Israel and livestreamed to a global audience. All battery cell parameters, including the state of charge, temperature, voltage and charged capacity were monitored live during the demonstration, which you can watch for yourself in the videos on this page.

The demonstration featured a 300x100 mm pouch cell produced at EVE energy's manufacturing plant in China. The battery was charged under a 10-minute time limit, during which the cell charged to 20Ah, exceeding the 0% to 80% capacity target set for the demonstration.

The cell maintained a charge rate capable of adding 100 miles of range every 5 minutes of charging. At no point during the charging session did the battery temperature exceed 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 Fahrenheit), well below the recommended operating temperature set by StoreDot's engineers. In addition, all critical parameters of the cell performed at an optimum level.

StoreDot pouch cells

The demonstration supports StoreDot's "100inX" strategic technology roadmap, which seeks to transform automotive travel by increasing charging speeds to deliver 100in5 (100 miles in 5 minutes) by 2024, 100in3 by 2028 and 100in2 by 2032.

"Today's demonstration represents the successful passing of another milestone on StoreDot's ambitious technology road map. Our intensive development program has already delivered batteries capable of exceeding 1200 consecutive extreme fast cycles and we aim to complete the scaling up of more than 1000 cycles in our EV-size cells by the end of this year. We remain poised to achieve 100in5 by 2024, whilst remaining firmly on track to deliver our ultimate goal of 100in2 by 2032." Yaron Fein, VP R&D at StoreDot

StoreDot CEO Doron Myersdorf added that the public charging session shows that the company has complete confidence in its roadmap to deliver a global step-change in electric mobility and consign EV range anxiety to the history books. Myersdorf also said that "a revolution in EV battery charging times is essential to accelerate the trend to mass electrified mobility."

He added that it is essential to make it as quick for drivers to recharge car batteries as it currently is to fill a tank with fuel in order to change customer behavior and encourage greener mobility.

StoreDot's technology is currently undergoing testing by global EV manufacturers, including Daimler Trucks, VinFast and Volvo Cars.